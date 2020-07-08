Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Renowned commentator Alan Wilkins believes that Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has all the talent and skill necessary to change the fab four to a famous five.

Wilkins sees Australia batsman Steve Smith, India captain Virat Kohli, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and England leader Joe Root as the fab four, but given how well Azam has done as of late, the club will need to become bigger.

Wilkins added that in addition to Azam being a class batsman, he is also “beautiful to watch”.

“Babar Azam has got the eye and mental architecture to work out how to bat for a long time,” Wilkins said on Islamabad United’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He just now needs to get out there and bat for a long time. He knows what to do and has every shot in the book. You talk about Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root as [the] fab four. There is no reason that Babar Azam could not make it the famous five. He has got the talent, technique and the determination.

“I think the next two years for Babar Azam is when he will be scrutinised. He has got to do it on the big stage. He is beautiful to watch. If you want to watch cricket played with panache, style and elegance then Babar Azam is right up there.”

Azam now faces a big challenge ahead of him as Pakistan’s tour of England will kick off next month.

Azam’s is expected to a play a crucial role with the bat in the three-Test series, which begins on August 5, and captain Pakistan in the three-match T20 series, which gets underway on August 28.

