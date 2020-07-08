Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has called for bilateral series between India and Pakistan to resume as soon as possible.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

“I think the world badly needs this rivalry to resume, in the same way that world cricket needs the Ashes,” Malik told PakPassion. “Could England and Australia imagine Test cricket without an Ashes series? Both series are played with the same kind of passion and have such a great history, so it is a shame that we don’t play right now.

“Also, I have Pakistani friends who love to talk about Indian cricketers with respect and admiration. Similarly, I and my Pakistan teammates are given such love and support when we play in India so it is a rivalry that I would like to see return as soon as it is possible.”

