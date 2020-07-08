Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that his father initially thought it was fake news when he was selected for the tour of England.

The 19-year-old’s selection came on the back of a successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign this year, where he scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

Haider also received a central contract for the 2020-2021 season as he was included in the newly-created Emerging Players’ Category, which also featured fast bowlers Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf.

“My father was on Facebook and he woke me up. There’s a lot of fake news on Facebook also and he said maybe this is fake news,” Haider was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I was asleep and then I woke up. I looked and saw that it was on PCB’s official page. I told him that it was real, not fake.

“I was really happy and I started receiving calls. I remember that Shadab Khan sent me a message congratulating me so I knew it can’t be fake. I kept getting calls throughout the day after that.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

