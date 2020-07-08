My father thought it was fake news when I was selected for England tour – Which Pakistan player said this?

Posted on by
Haider Ali revealed his father thought it was fake news when he was selected for the tour of England Pakistan cricket

Pakistan rising star Haider Ali: “My father was on Facebook and he woke me up. There’s a lot of fake news on Facebook also and he said maybe this is fake news”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that his father initially thought it was fake news when he was selected for the tour of England.

The 19-year-old’s selection came on the back of a successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign this year, where he scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

Haider also received a central contract for the 2020-2021 season as he was included in the newly-created Emerging Players’ Category, which also featured fast bowlers Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf.

“My father was on Facebook and he woke me up. There’s a lot of fake news on Facebook also and he said maybe this is fake news,” Haider was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I was asleep and then I woke up. I looked and saw that it was on PCB’s official page. I told him that it was real, not fake.

“I was really happy and I started receiving calls. I remember that Shadab Khan sent me a message congratulating me so I knew it can’t be fake. I kept getting calls throughout the day after that.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I will be among the top three – Which Pakistan player made this bold claim?

Leave a Reply