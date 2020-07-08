Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has insisted that all the controversies he has been involved in have been vastly exaggerated and added that he has “always been a very good boy”.

Shehzad deemed his past troubles as “baby stuff” and insisted that he has always respected his seniors and avoided wading into politics.

He added that people are wrong to say he has been involved in controversies and instead labeled it as nothing more than “mischievous things”.

“I have always been a very good boy, who respects his seniors and avoids getting into politics,” Shehzad told Cricket Pakistan. “If you look at what others have been involved in [controversies] and compare that with what I did, I think you will find that it was all baby stuff and usually exaggerated.

“I think I was never involved in anything which could be termed as controversy. You can call them mischievous things and nothing more.”

Shehzad last represented Pakistan during their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently played for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

