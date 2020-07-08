Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that he wants to emulate his idol Rohit Sharma when it comes to power hitting and converting starts into massive scores.

Rohit is one of best openers in the world today and Haider admitted that he really likes the way the Indian star plays.

Haider’s praise for Rohit comes after he was picked for Pakistan’s tour of England, where he is set to make his international debut.

The 19-year-old’s selection came on the back of a successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign this year, where he scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

“My role model is Rohit Sharma. I really like the way he plays. I like opening like him and giving a start to my team and I also want to do clean hitting like he does,” Haider was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Rohit Sharma is one of the best batsmen for all three formats in my view. He plays in all three formats and adapts.

“The biggest positive about him is that once he crosses 50, he makes 100, after that 150, then he scores 200. I also want to have a similar mindset to score as many runs as possible and even finish matches. He finishes matches and I find that to be a big positive in Rohit Sharma.

“Rohit Sharma inspired me but of course I need to learn a lot from our legends. Like Younis bhai is really good with the sweep shot so I need to learn that from him and also other aspects. All our coaches are our legends and we need to learn from them as much as we can.

“I want to play for Pakistan for a long time. I want to represent my country and do as well as I can. My aim is just to focus completely on cricket at the moment.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

