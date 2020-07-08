Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed has revealed that “lavish cars and millions of rupees” were offered to players if they agreed to fix matches.

Aaqib claimed that his international career was cut short because he refused to take part in match-fixing.

In fact, the 47-year-old shockingly claimed that former Pakistan cricketer Saleem Pervez, who played one ODI in December 1980, approached players with “match-fixing offers”.

It should be noted that Pervez passed away at the age of 65 in April 2013.

“Lavish cars and millions of rupees were handed over to a cricketer,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I was also asked to fix matches and was told that if I did not comply, my career would be finished.

“Players were approached with match-fixing offers through a former cricketer named Saleem Pervez.”

