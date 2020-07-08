Younis Khan reveals his plan to succeed as Pakistan’s batting coach

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary batsman Younis Khan has revealed that keeping a cool head and helping the Pakistan players stay calm is his plan to succeed as batting coach.

Younis, who was named batting coach for Pakistan’s tour of England, also noted that it is imperative that the national players have a “suitable atmosphere in which they can perform”.

“As a batting coach I have to make sure to remain calm myself and keep the players calm while providing them a suitable atmosphere in which they can perform,” Younis said on the YouTube show Ace Talk as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 and the T20 series beginning on August 28.

