Iconic South Africa seamer Shaun Pollock firmly believes that the legendary Pakistan pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were the “most dangerous” bowling pair in history.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

“All-time, as a pair it would be Wasim [Akram] and Waqar [Younis]. Their skills, no matter what the pitch was like, they could do it on any surface no matter what the conditions were like. I would go for those two [as the most dangerous bowling pair],” Pollock said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Looking at today’s bowlers, Pollock admitted that Australia seamers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are the most lethal bowling pair.

“Not so long ago I would have said [Dale] Steyn and [Vernon] Philander but I suppose I can’t go down that route,” he said. “I hope if you have them operating at their best at any particular time [Stuart] Broad and [James] Anderson would be up there but if I had to go with two that are bowling as best as they can, I would go with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.”

