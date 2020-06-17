Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has made it clear that England won’t be forced to tour Pakistan.

This comes ahead of Pakistan’s tour of England, which is set to consist of three Tests and three T20 Internationals.

With Pakistan touring in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and helping England salvage their summer at home, there was a lot of speculation that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted England to play at least some matches in Pakistan when they tour at the end of 2021.

But, Misbah insisted that this isn’t true as the main focus right now is to restart international cricket around the world.

“It is not in our minds that we are coming and keeping in view something that the ECB has to do for us in return,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “It is important for us to restart international cricket somewhere, get the players back on the ground. That is the most important thing at the moment.

“Obviously, in a bigger picture, we are not expecting anything in return but overall, we want not just the ECB but all cricketing nations to help each other so this game can grow. It’s important for cricket fans in Pakistan and also for Pakistan cricket that countries start touring Pakistan.”

Recent reports said that Pakistan’s tour of England is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

