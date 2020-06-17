Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has noted that limited overs captain Babar Azam’s “calmness gives him [an] edge over Virat Kohli”.

Azam has repeatedly been compared to the India captain, but Saqlain noted that doing so “is unfair” since Kohli “has been performing for a very long time, all over the world”.

Saqlain also praised Azam and Kohli for their “great technique” and mental toughness.

“Both are great players, with a great technique, and are mentally very strong. They have the hunger and passion to score lots of runs,” Saqlain told Cricket Pakistan. “Kohli is more aggressive while Babar is humble. Babar’s calmness gives him [an] edge over Virat Kohli if we look at what sports science teaches us.

“But comparing Babar with Kohli is unfair because the latter has been performing for a very long time, all over the world.”

Azam recently admitted that he is “way behind” Kohli and still has a lot to achieve to catch up to the 31-year-old.

“Virat Kohli is one of the best players in the world. I am way behind him and I still have a lot to achieve. I will try to be like him and win matches for my country,” Azam had said.

