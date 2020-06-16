Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has heaped praise on iconic batsman Younis Khan, saying he is “remarkably fit and passionate”.

Akram’s comments come after Younis was appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach for the tour of England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

I am excited to see @YounusK75 back in Pakistan cricket. I saw his work ethics while he was working with Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL, he is remarkably fit and passionate. I am sure a great player of his caliber will make a huge impact on Pakistan cricket Good luck YK https://t.co/NA2RrkJ5ea — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 9, 2020

“I am excited to see Younis Khan back in Pakistan cricket. I saw his work ethic while he was working with Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL, he is remarkably fit and passionate. I am sure a great player of his caliber will make a huge impact on Pakistan cricket. Good luck YK,” Akram, who is widely regarded as the best fast bowler Pakistan has ever produced, said on Twitter.

