Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar believes it is no big deal if Babar Azam is sacked as limited overs captain in the future.

Azam was named ODI captain last month and appointed as T20 skipper in October last year.

However, while Mudassar admitted that being captain comes with its “own challenges and hazards”, he pointed out that Azam could excel in the leadership role.

But, should the 25-year-old falter and be stripped of the captaincy, Mudassar insisted that it shouldn’t be seen as a big deal.

“It depends on the individual as we have seen with many top-class cricketers. Captaincy can inspire cricketers to become better players as was the case in Graeme Smith’s case who became something else when he became captain,” Mudassar told PakPassion.

“Babar is a tough character and he has captained sides before, as he did when he was captain for the Under-16s and also the Under-19s. So, captaincy is not something new for him.

“Obviously, captaining the national team comes with its own challenges and hazards, especially when we talk about Pakistan but let’s hope he will get accustomed to that as well. However, if we find that captaincy doesn’t work for him like it didn’t for Kapil Dev or Ian Botham, the PCB can always take away the captaincy from him and that shouldn’t be big deal for Babar.”

