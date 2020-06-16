Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has admitted that adding iconic batsman Younis Khan and former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed to the coaching staff for the tour of England could have both a good and bad effect on the national team.

Younis was named batting coach, while Mushtaq was appointed as Pakistan’s spin bowling coach and mentor.

Afridi noted that the duo can pass on their experience and knowledge to the players in the team, which will greatly benefit them.

However, he also pointed out that issues can arise since there will be so many “big names” within the coaching staff.

“Ultimately, cricketers should run the entire show. Overall, the management that has been appointed around head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is excellent and everyone is sincere with cricket,” Afridi said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“However, when big names gather in one place, issues can arise especially when the team loses. During those times, all these big cricketers have an important role to gel the team and take them forward as a unit. Winning and losing are a part of cricket. If every person works in their own domain, then things will get very easy.

“Younis is very hard working and has performed in England which matters a lot. He doesn’t give lectures only but also works with players in the nets and gives them throw downs. Pakistan needed a batting coach like him.

“Mushtaq bhai has vast experience in England. He has played a lot of county cricket and was part of the England team that won the Ashes series against Australia. Fast-bowlers will also continue to benefit from Waqar bhai.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ramiz Raja makes insanely shocking claim about Younis Khan

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...