Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja expressed his concern about legendary batsman Younis Khan being appointed as the national team’s batting coach for the tour of England.

While Ramiz admitted that Younis will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience as batting coach, he also pointed out that the 42-year-old is prone to “temperament issues at times”, has “mood swings” and “there is always a danger of him getting upset and leaving his job”.

“Since Younis is a no-nonsense kind of a character, so he can also have temperament issues at times. He often has mood swings and there is always a danger of him getting upset and leaving his job,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Coaching is all about man-management skills and you need to have patience. If you don’t control your temperament, then you can’t become a successful coach. Younis can only have control over things to a certain extent, but even if he doesn’t get all the things he wants, he will need to adjust in this new role.

“Younis will create a cricketing environment for youngsters. Batsmen will learn the art of playing spin and how to run quick between the wickets. He can also help players in the fielding department as well. Overall, it is a great chance for players to learn as much as they can.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

