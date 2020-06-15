Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has admitted that he is “way behind” India skipper Virat Kohli and still has “a lot to achieve”.

Azam has regularly been compared to Kohli, but the 25-year-old has repeatedly played it down.

However, Azam admitted that he wants to do what Kohli does for India, which is to lead by example with the bat and win matches for his country.

“Virat Kohli is one of the best players in the world. I am way behind him and I still have a lot to achieve. I will try to be like him and win matches for my country,” Azam told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

