Pakistan captain Babar Azam violates coronavirus rules

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam violated the coronavirus (COVID-19) rules after he was seen training with other members of the national team.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, Azam was training with opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq and teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah at the Abdul Qadir Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Furthermore, it was reported that the trio did not take the necessary health and safety precautions.

Their training session comes after Pakistan scrapped a training camp ahead of the national team’s tour of England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

