Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik thinks it was a “good step” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to give him a central contract for the 2020-2021 season.

The 38-year-old noted that giving him a contract when he only represents Pakistan in T20 Internationals wouldn’t be fair on the talented youngsters who are ready to take the next step in their careers and could be the future of Pakistan cricket.

“In my personal opinion, this is a good step by PCB to give central contracts to youngsters, who can represent Pakistan for a long period of time instead of two seniors,” Malik told Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Malik remains unsure when he will retire from international cricket, but noted that he intends to keep playing in domestic T20 tournaments for the foreseeable future.

