Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that if Babar Azam starts winning more matches as limited overs captain, it will take his confidence to new heights.

Azam was named ODI captain last month and became T20 skipper in October last year.

In Azam’s first series as T20 captain, Pakistan were beaten 2-0 by Australia.

However, in Pakistan’s most recent T20 series, which was against Bangladesh in January, the 25-year-old guided his side to a 2-0 win.

“I haven’t seen him a lot as a captain. I played only two matches under his captaincy. I can’t evaluate his captaincy until I see his personal tactics as a captain in different match situations,” Hafeez told the Cricast YouTube show as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I have best wishes for him that he leads Pakistan for a long period of time and joins the list of successful Pakistan captains. It will be beneficial for him as well as Pakistan because when our top-level performer will start winning as a captain, his confidence will be even higher.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Hafeez makes incredibly bold prediction about Babar Azam’s future

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...