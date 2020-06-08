Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has revealed that he will consider becoming a politician if he is unable to resurrect his international career.

Junaid, whose family is involved in politics, last played for Pakistan in an ODI against England in May 2019.

While he is also mulling over whether to settle in England and play professional cricket there, the 30-year-old admitted that he is eager to represent Pakistan again.

Junaid also admitted that he feels he has “about 4-5 years of cricket left in me”.

“I had some offers back in 2015 to go and play cricket in England on a permanent basis and even met selectors for some teams as well,” he told PakPassion. “However, I declined those offers at that point. But, in 2019 when I was discarded from the Pakistan World Cup squad, I was advised by friends to formally apply for residency in England. Whilst I have acquired the necessary paperwork for settling in England, the fact is my focus is still towards making a comeback for Pakistan.

“My target is not simply to sign for an English county side and continue my life there, instead, my aim is to make a comeback for my national team. I feel that I have about 4-5 years of cricket left in me and God Forbid, if I am not able to make a comeback in the Pakistan side, then I might look for a career in politics as my family is involved in this line of work.

“In the last election, my father was offered a seat in the National Assembly but he declined. I would like to pursue a career in politics if I am unable to get into the national side and my interest in politics is to try and do something good for sports in the country.”

