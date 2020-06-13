Dean Jones: ‘When Babar Azam is batting, everyone is watching’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has heaped praise on Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam, saying that when the 25-year-old “is batting, everyone is watching”.

Jones, who recently worked with Azam at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the Karachi Kings’ head coach, pointed out that talented batsman is in the same class as India captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma.

The 59-year-old noted that like Kohli and Rohit, Azam is the most consistent performer for his team and all eyes are on him when he is out at the crease.

“In a way, you are only as good as the guys you are batting with. Apart from Babar, there is no one who has been making runs consistently for Pakistan. Whereas in India, you have Virat, Rohit or someone else putting their hands up and making runs,” Jones told Sportscreen’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“They are all great players. When Babar Azam is batting, everyone is watching. Same is the case with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.”

