Pakistan seamer Junaid Khan has blasted his critics, saying they have no right to criticise him.

Junaid noted that if they look at his recent performances, he has “one of the lowest strike-rates and averages” among all the Pakistan fast bowlers.

The 30-year-old hasn’t played international cricket since he represented Pakistan in an ODI against England in May 2019.

“I have played 22 Test matches and 18 of those were in Asia mostly on very flat pitches in Sri Lanka, UAE and Bangladesh, taking five wickets in an innings five times, yet people still criticise me,” Junaid told PakPassion. “Of the recent pace bowlers to represent Pakistan excluding Mohammad Abbas, I had one of the lowest strike-rates and averages as well.

“On top of that, people tell me that I haven’t done so well past 2015 but then why not look at the fact that I played one game in the Asia Cup and picked four wickets in it against Bangladesh. Or how I was just given two matches on the 2017 tour of the West Indies, or why they just gave me three matches to play in the Champions Trophy 2017 even though I got a five-for in a side game.

“So, I hardly got any matches after 2015/16 when I used to be a regular member of the side, and obviously it was tough to put in good performances without consistent chances. This isn’t just about me, it’s a wider problem. If you give a bowler enough chances and he is not able to perform then he will be the first one to admit failure.

“But if you give sporadic chances to a bowler, one match here or one match there, then he forgets his basics and gets desperate for wickets and loses his rhythm and consistency in the process.”

