Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Junaid Khan has made it clear that he is not giving up on making his international comeback, even though he has been “disheartened by the current situation”.

Junaid has not played for Pakistan since he represented them in an ODI against England in May 2019.

While Pakistan have opted to go for younger players that have a lot of talent, Junaid is “training harder than ever” to “keep myself in contention”.

“I would hope that is the case. I may have been disheartened by the current situation but not to the extent that I have stopped putting in the hard yards,” the 30-year-old told PakPassion. “In fact, I’m training harder than ever, to keep myself in contention and fit, so that I can compete with younger players for any spot in the national side, in any format.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Junaid Khan reveals why people have no right to criticise him

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...