Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has revealed that he has been living in a village and running on the nearby roads to keep fit during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Junaid, who is also working out in the gym he has in his house, hasn’t played for Pakistan since featuring in an ODI against England in May 2019.

In addition to staying fit, Junaid noted that he has set up his own academy in the village, which enables him to have a place to practice his bowling.

“Of course, the effect of the coronavirus pandemic has been felt around the world but the lockdown has not affected me so much as I am fortunate enough to have a gym at home,” the 30-year-old told PakPassion. “Since I live in a village and the traffic is minimal, I have been able to run on nearby roads and keep myself fit.

“I also have the added advantage of having my own academy in the village where I’ve been going to do some bowling practice which has helped me stay focused and in shape.”

