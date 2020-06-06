Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has some concerns about the national team touring England this summer.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

In addition to Pakistan, the West Indies are set to play three Tests against England from July 8 to 28.

However, Junaid questioned what would happen if one player were to test positive for the coronavirus during the tour.

“People want cricket to happen again as everyone is feeling depressed due to the lack of international sport so I am sure that tours like these will be a welcome relief for many,” he told PakPassion. “However, as the likes of Rahul Dravid have suggested, arranging matches in even a bio-secure environment may not be that easy.

“For example, let’s say West Indies squad travel and train together and during a Test match, one of those players [tests] positive for COVID-19, then what would be the result of that? The player may have shared the dressing room with his team-mates so all of them would be in danger of being infected, so what happens then to the match and to the tour?

“These are the points that need to be taken into account and it’s not simply a case of keeping the team isolated. If it was an issue of something like security, then it could be easily resolved but this is a totally different challenge and needs careful thought.”

