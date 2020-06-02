Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former captain Ramiz Raja has made it clear that he has no interest in becoming Pakistan’s head coach.

Explaining why he doesn’t want the role Misbah-ul-Haq currently occupies, Ramiz said that he doesn’t “have the temperament” and is not “cut out for it right now”.

“Well you see maybe I don’t have the temperament for this [coaching],” Ramiz said during a question and answer session on YouTube as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “You know when my son comes up to me and says my straight drive is not working, I say go and ask your mum.

“I don’t think I’m cut out for it right now.”

