Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah believes that he is capable of breaking many more records in the future.

The 17-year-old holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Recalling his hat-trick in the first Test against Bangladesh in February, Naseem admitted that “it was incredible” and made even more special by the fact that it came in Pakistan as the match was held in Rawalpindi.

Naseem accomplished the record-breaking feat on the third day of the Test after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah.

With a record already in the bag, the teenage pace sensation has his sights set on more.

“It was incredible. The best thing about it was that it was in my home country and in front of my countrymen at Rawalpindi,” he told PakPassion. “I know Pakistan has been starved of international cricket for many years and in a way, I hope it was a special moment for fans who were at the ground.

“I wasn’t too happy with the way I had bowled in the first innings in that Test match against Bangladesh, and I wanted to make amends for it in the second innings and that hat-trick definitely made me feel better. I just hope it’s the first of many records I can break during my career, but above all, it meant that I had helped Pakistan towards victory.”

