Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has admitted that “I feel good when I see fear in the batsmen’s eyes”.

The 17-year-old noted that this is one of the reasons he loves being a fast bowler.

In addition to the fear factor, Naseem pointed out that he loves the challenges that come with being a seamer.

“Only a fast bowler can understand the mindset of another fast bowler. The thought process of a fast bowler is totally different from a batsman and I think we are an unpredictable but interesting group of people,” he told PakPassion. “Fast bowlers are a unique bunch of people and they understand each other so well and what motivates us and what we dislike.

“Fast bowlers know about the trials and tribulations and challenges of bowling fast and how tough it is. On those days when your rhythm is right, your body feels good, your run-up is smooth and the ball is just coming out nicely, you are on top of the world, there is no better feeling and the batting team had better watch out.

“I always wanted to be a fast bowler and even in my school days, I loved to scare batsmen by bowling fast. I feel good when I see fear in the batsmen’s eyes, it motivates me to bowl even faster.”

Naseem holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

