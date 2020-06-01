Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has made it clear that even though people have doubts about whether he should be playing international cricket right now, all that matters is that he believes he is good enough.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

Naseem also admitted that the “biggest challenge” for him isn’t his bowling. Rather, it revolves around “getting my fitness levels up to the demands of international cricket”.

“I believe that if you are good enough, you are old enough. The biggest challenge for me is not about my bowling skills, rather it’s about getting my fitness levels up to the demands of international cricket,” he told PakPassion. “You can play Under-16, Under-19 or club cricket or even domestic cricket, but the demands of international cricket are on a totally different level and that is something I am learning quickly.

“I am improving my fitness levels all of the time and this is an aspect of my game that I need to make rapid strides in and not take lightly at all.”

