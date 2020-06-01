Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah believes that he can bowl even quicker in the future.

With Naseem’s current bowling speed hovering around 150 kph, the 17-year-old noted that if he works hard, there is no reason why he can’t crank up his pace going forward.

However, Naseem pointed out that his priority at the moment is to “improve my levels of fitness” and work on consistently maintaining a good line and length.

“Absolutely, why not. But at the moment the priority is to improve my levels of fitness, stay fit and then I am sure I can look at cranking up the pace at some point,” he told PakPassion. “I’ve been given some specific training plans and I have been working hard on those during this break in cricket.

“I know I need to work on maintaining my line and length and adding consistency to my bowling and that will come with experience. But let’s be honest, whilst line and length are important, any fast bowler will tell you that they get great enjoyment out of seeing the stumps flying and the batsmen ducking and looking uncomfortable against pace.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Naseem Shah said “I feel good when I see fear in the batsmen’s eyes”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...