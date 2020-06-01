Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs has admitted that legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar had the ability to inflict massive damage in one spell.

The 46-year-old’s comments came when he was reminiscing about South Africa’s clash against Pakistan in Sharjah in 2000.

It was the sixth fixture of the Coca-Cola Cup and Pakistan ended up triumphing by 67 runs.

Gibbs opened with Gary Kirsten in the match, but neither of them were dismissed as Gibbs remained unbeaten on 59 while Kirsten retired hurt with back spasms on eight.

Despite failing to dismiss Gibbs or Kirsten, Pakistan still won the match, which makes them the only team who have won an ODI without dismissing any of the opposition’s opening batsmen.

“One Shoaib Akhtar spell did the damage!” Gibbs said on Twitter.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

