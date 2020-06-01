Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has revealed that back in 2007, people used to laugh at him and believed that he was a failure.

This was because Hafeez was going through a rough patch and thus became a target for critics, who “had formed an opinion that I was not cut for international cricket”.

While the 39-year-old admitted that it was “one of the most difficult periods of my life”, he pointed out that he “did not lose hope” and refused to give up on his dream of continuing to represent Pakistan.

Hafeez admitted that he subsequently became a “much-improved player”, but credited his hard work and determination for this.

“Back in 2007, I was not able to perform well and critics had formed an opinion that I was not cut for international cricket,” Hafeez said on Instagram as quoted by PakPassion. “Such opinions are very hard to change and it led to one of the most difficult periods of my life.

“Despite the criticism, I kept on putting in the hard yards and did not lose hope. People who saw me training used to laugh at me as they believed that a failed player like me was wasting their time.

“Between 2007 and 2010, I worked really hard on my game and more importantly I realised that I had no one to blame but myself. This made [me] more professional and as soon as I started playing international cricket regularly again, I became a much-improved player. Working hard is the only way to succeed in life.”

