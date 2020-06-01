Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah admitted that the last 12 months have been a “roller-coaster ride” for him.

Naseem made his debut during Pakistan’s tour of Australia last year and dismissed opener David Warner for 154 in the first Test in Brisbane.

However, prior to the start of the Test series, the 17-year-old suffered a personal tragedy as he lost his mother.

After the tour of Australia, Naseem snapped up seven wickets at an average of 27.71 in the Test series against Sri Lanka in December.

He also made history in the second Test in Karachi as he became the second-youngest fast bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

In February, the teenager became the youngest player to take a hat-trick in Test history during the first Test against Bangladesh.

He accomplished the record-breaking feat on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah.

Most recently, Naseem represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

“Definitely so and I do feel blessed that I have had the chance to play for my country at such a young age. It’s already been a roller-coaster ride with good days, bad days and some very sad times, but that is all part of life,” Naseem told PakPassion.

“At times I have to pinch myself and remind myself that I am already playing cricket for Pakistan. I really do feel very lucky and privileged to have been given the opportunities, the support and love I have had from some wonderful people around me.”

