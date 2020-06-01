Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal called legendary West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards a “1 man army”.

Richards represented the West Indies in 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.

He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.

“King was a 1 man army!” Faisal said on Twitter.

