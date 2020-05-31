Virat Kohli reveals how Pakistan changed his career forever

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India captain Virat Kohli has admitted that his 183 against Pakistan during the 2012 Asia Cup “turned out to be a game changer for my career”.

Kohli’s 183 came off 148 balls and included 22 boundaries and a six as India chased down their mammoth target of 330 with six wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare.

However, Pakistan got the last laugh as they ended up winning the tournament in nail-biting fashion as they beat Bangladesh by two runs in the final.

For Kohli though, his 183 still continues to be his career-best score in ODI cricket.

“I fondly remember that game. It was a Sunday. The whole country watches an India and Pakistan game, so if you perform then suddenly everyone takes notice. It turned out to be a game changer for my career,” Kohli told India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during an Instagram live session as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“It was a really tough chase and Rohit [Sharma] played a brilliant innings. In the end, MS [Dhoni] and [Suresh] Raina finished the game with three overs to spare. It was quite memorable for me. I was happy just playing alongside (Sachin) Tendulkar, as it turned out to be his last ODI innings.”

