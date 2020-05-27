Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali congratulated Aleem Dar, but for what?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali congratulated Aleem Dar for being the umpire that has officiated the most Test matches in history.

Dar, who has umpired in 132 Tests, recently surpassed Steve Bucknor from the West Indies, who stood in 128 Tests.

“Most Test Matches By An Umpire. Allahamdullah,” Dar said on Twitter.

In response, Hasan said: “Great achievement Aleem Dar bhai.”

Hasan was not given a central contract for the 2020-2021 season along with fellow fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.

To make matters worse, he suffered a recurrence of the back injury that kept him sidelined for months last year.

It remains unclear whether he will need to undergo surgery, but Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq revealed that the 25-year-old may be out of action for eight months.

