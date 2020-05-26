Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif has revealed that whenever he battled against legendary England batsman Kevin Pietersen, “I knew from the night before that he was going to be my wicket”.

Asif’s comments come after Pietersen, last month, admitted that the 37-year-old “was the best I faced”.

“I think there’s plenty batters around the world that were happy he got banned! He was the best I faced! I had no idea against him!” Pietersen had said.

Asif noted that he always relished going up against Pietersen, who is widely considered to be one of the best batsmen England has ever produced.

“When playing against KP, I knew from the night before that he was going to be my wicket,” Asif said on The Burgerz show as quoted by PakPassion.

Asif has not featured for Pakistan since being banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

He last played domestic cricket for the Water and Power Development Authority as he represented them in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in November 2018.

