What word comes to mind when Imad Wasim thinks of Faheem Ashraf?

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has revealed the one word that comes to mind when he thinks of Faheem Ashraf is “all-rounder”.

Imad said this when asked what comes to mind when he thought of Faheem.

Faheem accumulated 50 runs in seven matches for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at an average of 16.66 and claimed seven wickets at an average of 31.42.

Imad, meanwhile, captained the Karachi Kings and accumulated 121 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25.

The 31-year-old, who last represented Pakistan during their T20 series against Bangladesh in January, also took five wickets at an average of 41.60.

