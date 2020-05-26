Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir picked Shoaib Malik over Mohammad Hafeez when asked about the veteran all-rounders.

Amir made the choice during a quickfire question and answer session.

Malik recently represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 239 runs in eight matches at an average of 34.14 and a strike-rate of 134.26.

As for Hafeez, he accumulated 217 runs in 10 matches for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 36.16 and a strike-rate of 121.91.

Amir, meanwhile, hasn’t played international cricket since October 2019, but recently finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the PSL with 10 wickets in nine matches for the Karachi Kings at an average of 26.20.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Amir prefers Mickey Arthur over Misbah-ul-Haq

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...