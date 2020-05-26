Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim believes that “India is tougher” than Australia.

Imad was asked this during a quickfire question and answer session.

Imad recently captained the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and accumulated 121 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25.

The 31-year-old, who last represented Pakistan during their T20 series against Bangladesh in January, also took five wickets at an average of 41.60.

