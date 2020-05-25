Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood doesn’t think limited overs captain Babar Azam is the best batsman in the world.

Instead, Masood gave that honour to India skipper Virat Kohli.

Masood admitted that he loves watching Kohli bat, but said the same thing about India opener Rohit Sharma as well.

In addition to praising Kohli and Rohit, Masood also lauded India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni for his cool and calm “demeanor” and “body language”.

“Currently watching Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bat is great to watch. I enjoy watching the demeanor and the body language of MS Dhoni. I would say Kohli is the best batsman in the world right now. However, I really enjoy watching Rohit Sharma bat,” he told the Cricast YouTube show as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

