Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif has made it clear that there is no bad blood between him and left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz.

This comes after Asif questioned why Wahab was picked for the 2019 World Cup instead of him.

Asif noted that both he and Wahab played for the Water and Power Development Authority, but while he took 19 wickets in two games, Wahab only got two.

Despite this, Wahab made it into the World Cup squad while Asif was overlooked.

“I am playing domestic cricket also but it’s not my style to sit at the door of people and ask for a way back [into the team],” Asif said on The Burgerz show as quoted by PakPassion.

“My job is [to] perform on the ground – look at Wahab who went to play in the World Cup – we both played for WAPDA and I took 19 wickets in 2 games but Wahab had 2 wickets but he got called for the World Cup.”

