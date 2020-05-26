Mohammad Amir prefers Mickey Arthur over Misbah-ul-Haq

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said he preferred Mickey Arthur over Misbah-ul-Haq.

Amir made the choice during a quickfire question and answer session.

Arthur used to be Pakistan’s head coach, but was let go after the 2019 World Cup. He was subsequently replaced by Misbah, who was also appointed as chief selector.

Amir hasn’t played international cricket since October 2019, but recently finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 10 wickets in nine matches for the Karachi Kings at an average of 26.20.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shan Masood doesn’t think Babar Azam is the best batsman in the world

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...