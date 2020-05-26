Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir picked Naseem Shah over Mohammad Hasnain when asked about the young pace duo.

Amir made the choice during a quickfire question and answer session.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

As for Hasnain, who is 20, he holds the record for being the youngest player to claim a hat-trick in a T20 International.

Hasnain also played for the Gladiators in the PSL and was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets in nine games at an average of 19.13.

Amir, meanwhile, hasn’t played international cricket since October 2019, but recently finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in nine matches for the Karachi Kings at an average of 26.20.

