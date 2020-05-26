Mohammad Amir reveals the biggest miser in the Pakistan team

Mohammad Amir revealed that Wahab Riaz is the biggest miser in the Pakistan team

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has admitted that fellow fast bowler Wahab Riaz is the biggest miser in the national team.

Wahab recently played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the third-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in nine matches at an average of 23.18.

Amir’s revelation came during a quickfire question and answer session.

Amir, meanwhile, finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the PSL with 10 wickets in nine matches for the Karachi Kings at an average of 26.20.

