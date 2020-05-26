Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has bowled to some of the greatest batsmen to ever play the game, but which international star is he always keen to dismiss?

That honour, according to the 28-year-old, goes to India opener Rohit Sharma.

“Many of them, if I take one name, it will become a headline but Rohit Sharma is the one,” Amir was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Amir gives surprising answer on toughest batsmen to dismiss

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...