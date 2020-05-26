‘He’s the best’ – Which Pakistan player said this about Virat Kohli?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has said that India captain Virat Kohli is “the best”.

Imad said this when asked what comes to mind when he thought of Kohli.

Kohli is widely considered to be the best batsman in the world today and among the top captains as well.

He is currently on the verge of surpassing iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI centuries in history.

Tendulkar has 49 to his name, while Kohli sits in second place with 43, meaning he only needs seven more hundreds to go past the Little Master.

