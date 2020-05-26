Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has admitted that if he were a batsman, he would want to hit England seamer Jofra Archer all over the park.

Archer is one of the quickest bowlers in the game right now and has become a regular face in the England team.

Amir’s revelation came during a quickfire question and answer session.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played international cricket since October 2019, but recently finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 10 wickets in nine matches for the Karachi Kings at an average of 26.20.

