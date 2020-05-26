Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has revealed that former England batsman Jonathan Trott and Australia batsman Steve Smith are the two toughest batsmen he found the hardest to dismiss.

Trott is an interesting choice, especially as Amir has bowled to some of the greatest batsmen to ever play the game.

Explaining why he chose Smith, Amir said it is “due to his solid technique”.

Question: Who have you found to be the toughest batsmen to dismiss? Mohammad Amir: In the past I would say it was Jonathan Trott. From the current batsmen, it is Steven Smith due to his solid technique#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 25, 2020

“In the past I would say it was Jonathan Trott. From the current batsmen, it is Steven Smith due to his solid technique,” Amir was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

