Former England batsman Nick Knight admitted that legendary Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar had a “simple elegance to his batting”.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

“Saeed Anwar had a simple elegance to his batting. He just stood still and threw his hands at the ball and had that ability to time the ball perfectly. It looked so silky,” Knight told Sky Sports as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

