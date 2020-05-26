Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim couldn’t decide whether Sarfaraz Ahmed or Mohammad Rizwan was better when asked about the two wicketkeeper-batsmen, saying “both are good in their formats”.

Imad was asked this during a quickfire question and answer session.

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

Rizwan, meanwhile, didn’t feature much in the PSL and has become Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman since Sarfaraz was dropped.

As for Imad, recently captained the Karachi Kings in the tournament and accumulated 121 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25.

The 31-year-old, who last represented Pakistan during their T20 series against Bangladesh in January, also took five wickets at an average of 41.60.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq confirms Sarfaraz Ahmed will be picked for England tour

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...